Friday, December 25, 2020

Turkish Airlines makes negative PCR tests mandatory

All international passengers are now required to submit negative PCR tests that are not older than 72 hours, before boarding.

"On request of our Health Ministry, all passengers coming from abroad will be asked to submit negative PCR virus test results obtained within the last 72 hours before boarding, as part of Turkey's fight against Covid," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi confirmed.

Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on Covid-19 vaccine

Turkey's health minister said his country and German company BioNTech struck a deal early on Friday, and that initially, 550,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine would be sent to the country by the end of the year or early 2021 at the latest.

According to Fahrettin Koca, 4.5 million doses of the vaccine will be sent to Turkey by the end of March 2021 under the agreement.

Turkey could have access to up to 30 million doses as part of the deal, Koca added.

The minister went on to say that the delay in the process was because the company did not want to take any responsibility for possible production problems.

The vaccination will be based on written consent, he added.

Koca, on behalf of the Turkish nation, thanked to Turkish-German scientist Dr Ugur Sahin, the CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, for his efforts for easing the process.

Italy reports 459 deaths

Italy reported 459 virus-related deaths on Friday against 505 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections increased by 19,037 from 18,040 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2.02 million.

Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases.

The number of swab tests carried out in the past day was 152,334 from a previous 193,777, the health ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has reported 71,359 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

Pope urges 'vaccines for all' in Christmas message

Pope Francis in his Christmas message has called for "vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet."

The pontiff also touched on the plight of children caught up by war, singling out victims in Syria, Yemen and Iraq in his Christmas message.

Vaccines were "glimmers of hope in this period of darkness and uncertainty," Francis said in the annual "Urbi et Orbi" speech "to the city and the world."

British army helps clear backlog of virus-stranded drivers

Around 1,000 British soldiers were spending Christmas Day trying to clear a huge backlog of truck drivers stuck in southeast England after France briefly closed its border to the UK, then demanded virus tests from all amid fears of a new, apparently more contagious, virus variant.

Even though an estimated 4,000 or so international truck drivers are spending yet another day cooped up in their cabs, some progress was evident Friday, with traffic around the English Channel port of Dover moving in an orderly fashion towards the extra ferries that were put on to make the short crossing across to Calais in northern France.

Rail operator Eurotunnel was also back in action, offering a way back into France.

The military personnel were directing traffic and helping a mass testing program for the drivers, who must test negative to enter France. French firefighters have also been drafted to help the military test drivers for coronavirus. Poland's Territorial Defense Force also sent reinforcements to help with testing and food distribution.

Ireland confirms UK virus variant present

Ireland has confirmed the presence of a highly infectious new virus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.

"I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory" in University College Dublin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement.

"Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here," he added.

Serbia to receive second batch of vaccines

Serbia's health minister has said it expects the second batch of BioNTech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to arrive on January 4.

Zlatibor Loncar said the new contingent of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Serbia on January 4, and then another part on January 11 to complete a total of more than 60,000 doses.

Loncar added that it is enough for nursing homes as well as some health workers.

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90 percent in Brazilian trial

The CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd has showed efficacy between 50 percent and 90 percent in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo's state health secretary said after concerns were raised by a failure to provide data.

Results of trials in Brazil are known exclusively by Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute biomedical research center, which has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the vaccine, said health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

First trials showed efficacy above 50 percent, the minimum required by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, and below 90 percent, Gorinchteyn said in an interview with CBN radio aired late on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth addresses Covid-19 on Christmas

All many people want for Christmas this year is a simple hug, Britain's Queen Elizabeth has said in her annual festive message, saying it would be hard for those who lost loved ones to Covid-19 pandemic or were separated by curbs on social mixing.

In her traditional pre-recorded Christmas Day address to the nation, the 94-year-old monarch repeatedly spoke of hope for the future whilst acknowledging millions of Britons would be unable to have their usual family celebrations this year.

Japan's premier urges 'silent' new year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens to spend a "silent" New Year to prevent the spread of the virus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.

Suga also announced a fresh package of $2.61 billion (270 billion yen) for institutions treating patients.

Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals

People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.

Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend flights to and from Britain for one week starting from Tuesday due to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in Britain.

No cafes, no tourists: Virus empties streets of old Athens

It’s been a while since visitors to Greece sought out souvenirs in Athens’ oldest neighbourhood.

The winding streets of Plaka, laid out long before the city imported a grid system, are lined with closed stores behind aluminum shutters. The coronavirus pandemic has kept tourists away from the historic city centre that forms a semi-circle around the Acropolis, and the area remained unusually devoid of pedestrians and motorists before Christmas.

In their absence, ancient monuments are a little easier to make out from a distance, fewer horns are sounding in traffic and homeless cats parked in front of cafes are a little less aloof.

Greece so far has imposed two nationwide lockdowns since the start of the pandemic. The first, in the spring, kept the country’s infection rates low. Authorities ordered the second in response to a rapid post-summer rise in reported cases and as of Christmas Eve has seen 4,4,57 confirmed virus-related deaths.

The restrictions have closed bars, restaurants, coffee shops and many other businesses considered non-essential but which make up a large slice of Greece’s tourism-dependent economy.

The number of visitors traveling to the country plummeted 76.1 percent during the first 10 months of 2020 compared to a year earlier. Spending sank 77 percent, according to central bank data released this week.

Greece is expected to see a 10.5 percent contraction of its gross domestic product this year compared to the forecasted EU average of 7.4 percent, while its debt-to-GDP ratio is set to surge to a staggering 208.9 percent.

South Africa rejects claim its variant more dangerous than UK's

South Africa's health minister has rejected his British counterpart's claim that a new coronavirus variant in the country is more contagious or dangerous than a similar one in spreading the UK.