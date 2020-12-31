If it were not for the global coronavirus pandemic that infected or killed millions and ruined economies, perhaps the climate crisis would have bagged the most headlines in 2020.

This year, nature struck relentlessly with record-breaking and deadly weather and climate-related disasters.

With the most named storms in the Atlantic, the largest-ever area of California burned by wildfires, Australian wildfires generating a persistent smoke-charged vortex rising up to 35 km altitude, killer floods in Asia and Africa, and a hot, melting Arctic, 2020 was more than a disastrous year even without the pandemic.

It was a year of disasters and climate change from the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas was a big factor, scientists said, despite a dip in emissions thanks to the pandemic slowdown.

US obliterated the record

The United States didn't just set a record for the most disasters costing at least $1 billion (adjusted for inflation), the nation obliterated the record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

By September, the year 2020 had tied the old record of 16 billion-dollar disasters and when the count is completed in early January, officials figure it will be 20, likely more.

Only three states weren't part of a billion-dollar weather disaster (Alaska, Hawaii, and North Dakota), and all the coastline, from Texas to Maine, except for a tiny part of Florida, was under a watch or warning for a hurricane, tropical storm or storm surge from those systems in 2020, according to US weather officials.

With 30 named storms, the Atlantic hurricane season surpassed the mark set in 2005, ran out of storm names, and went deep into the Greek alphabet, making meteorologists reconsider how they name future storms, officials said.

Ten of those storms rapidly intensified, making them more dangerous. A dozen made landfall in the US, easily smashing the old record of nine. And Louisiana got hit five times. At one point, the American Red Cross had 60 New Orleans hotels filled with refugees.

Record California fires

With a devastating 20-year megadrought and near-record heat, California had at least 16,907 square kilometres (6,528 square miles) burned by wildfire, doubling the previous record area burned.

Five of the six largest wildfires in California history have been in 2020. Oregon and Colorado had immense fire damage, too. More than 10,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed and at least 41 people killed.

Between fires and hurricanes, the American Red Cross provided a record 1.3 million nights of shelter for disaster-struck Americans, four times the annual average for the previous decade.

"Since April, we've seen a large disaster occur somewhere in the country every five days," said Trevor Riggen, the Red Cross vice president in charge of disasters. "It has really been a non-stop pace, and not all those disasters make the news."

It was such a busy and crazy year that a derecho that savaged the Midwest somehow flew under the radar, despite damage nearing $10 billion, and is barely remembered.

Other billion-dollar severe storms, often with tornadoes and hail, struck the US in January, February, twice in March, three times in April, and another three times in May.

All these US disasters have "really added up to create a catastrophic year", said Adam Smith, an NOAA applied climatologist. "Climate change has its fingerprints on many of these different extremes and disasters."

"Nature is sending us a message. We better hear it," United Nations Environment Programme Director Inger Andersen told The Associated Press in an interview. "Wherever you go, whatever continent, we see Nature socking it at us. The warmest three-year period we’ve ever seen. The Arctic temperatures, the wildfires, etc, etc."

"The state of the planet is broken. Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, earlier this month, denouncing a "suicidal" failure to combat global heating.

"Next year, we have the opportunity to stop plunder and begin healing," he said. "Covid recovery and our planet's repair must be two sides of the same coin."

Over 220 disasters globally

Worldwide, more than 220 climate and weather-related disasters hurt more than 70 million people and caused more than $69 billion in damages.

Over 7,500 people were killed, according to preliminary figures from the international disaster database kept at the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium.

Of the disasters the group tracks, including earthquakes, volcanoes, and landslides, 85 percent to 90 percent are climate and weather-related, said Director Debarati Guha-Sapir.

Unlike the United States, which saw a rare break in 2020 from increasing non-hurricane flooding, worldwide "floods is your biggest problem," Guha-Sapir said. "It’s a huge mistake to underestimate floods."

Floods killed more than 1,900 people in India in June and affected 17 million people, according to the centre's data. Other flooding and associated landslides in Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and again in India killed at least another 1,250 people.

African floods killed nearly 600 people. And flooding along the Yangtze River and the Three Gorges Dam in China killed at least 279 people in the summer and caused economic losses of more than $15 billion, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Hue, Vietnam had a record 103 inches (261 centimetres) of rain in October, according to the WMO.

Heatwaves and droughts

Extremes, including heatwaves and droughts, hit all over the world. Siberia reached a record 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees) as much of the Arctic was 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees) warmer than average and had an exceptionally bad wildfire season.

Arctic sea ice shrank to the second-lowest level on record and set a few monthly records for melt.

Death Valley saw the warmest temperature recorded, 54.4 degrees Celsius (129.9 degrees), on Earth in at least 80 years.

The pace of disasters is noticeably increasing, said disaster experts and climate scientists. The international database in Belgium calculated that from 1980 to 1999, the world had 4,212 disasters affecting 3.25 billion people and costing $1.63 trillion, adjusted for inflation. From 2000 to 2019 those figures jumped to 7,348 disasters, 4.03 billion people affected, and $2.97 trillion in damage.

"Disasters are very much becoming a chronic condition in this country," said Riggen, who has noticed the change since 2006 when he joined the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina.

'It was an exhausting year'

Climate change figures in the growth of disasters, especially wildfires worsened by drought and heat, said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann.

"I didn’t expect to see a season with 30 named storms in my lifetime," Mann said, noting that hurricanes were fuelled by a natural La Nina cooling of parts of the central Pacific combined with human-caused warming of water temperatures.

National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport said: "It was an exhausting year."

Some major climate findings of 2020

1. Emissions fell by record 7 percent in 2020

Carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 fell by 7 percent, the biggest drop ever, as countries around the world imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Global Carbon Project.

The pandemic-struck year saw emissions cut by an estimated 2.4 billion metric tonnes, shattering previous records of annual declines, such as 0.9 billion metric tonnes at the end of World War II or 0.5 billion metric tonnes in 2009 when the global financial crisis hit.

Researchers say the emissions are down mainly because more people stayed home and travelled less by car or plane this year.

2. World set for 3C warming by 2100

Earth is still on course to warm more than 3 degrees Celsius by the century's end despite a dip in greenhouse gas emissions caused by the pandemic and pledges to curb pollution.