The Malian authorities have charged six prominent figures, including a former prime minister, with seeking to mount a coup, a move that came after a military putsch in August.

The public prosecutor's office in the capital Bamako said in a statement that six people were under investigation for "plotting against the government, criminal association, insulting the head of state and complicity."

A group of lawyers defending the six said the individuals, who include Boubou Cisse, the last prime minister before the August putsch, had been charged with an "attempted coup."

"All of those charged are civilian figures with no established connection to anyone in the military," they said.

Five of the six have been detained in custody, except for Cisse, whose whereabouts are unknown, the public prosecutor said.

Details about the affair are sketchy, but it comes at a time of turbulence following the ouster of Mali's elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, by young army officers on August 18.

Threatened by international sanctions, the junta handed power to a caretaker institution which is supposed to last for up to 18 months until elections are held.

But disenchantment at the slow pace of reforms is growing, fuelled by accusations that figures with army links dominate the transitional body.

'Attempted coup'

In its statement, the prosecutor's office did not use the term "attempted coup" as the attorneys did.

It alleged there had been deeds that "harmed domestic security" and serious evidence of a "criminal enterprise" and "actions to sabotage" initiatives taken by the transitional authorities.

On Monday, security sources said a number of people had been detained on December 21, while the prosecutor's office said a "preliminary inquiry" had been opened "relating to violations of state security."