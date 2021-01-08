In the comeback tour that no one sane who values protecting civilian life in the Middle East wanted, senior US diplomat Brett McGurk has been strongly touted to head up President-elect Joe Biden’s national security team for the Middle East and Africa.

Both the New York Times and a CNN correspondent have confirmed McGurk’s appointment, though it has yet to be formally announced by Biden’s transition team.

In fact, and as reported by the NYT, it would appear that Biden is bringing back most of the people he worked with over two terms as vice president to former President Barack Obama. What we seem to be getting is essentially a second coming of the Obama-Biden era, one that saw the erosion of America’s influence with its allies and a rash of terrorism the likes of which the modern world has never experienced.

McGurk was a key player in that erosion, and it now seems like he is back to finish the job.

McGurk empowered terrorists

There are few men alive today who have done more to empower the cause of violent extremist organisations than Brett McGurk. His worldview has been painted by the war on terror paradigm, having started his career under George W. Bush, serving as the US special envoy to the anti-Daesh (IS) coalition, before finally quitting under the outgoing Trump administration.

This ideological bent of viewing the world in different shades of terrorism, rather than through problem-solving by relying on tried and true alliances, influenced his decisions taken on behalf of the US government.

Not only did he directly ensure US funds and arms would fall into the hands of terrorist organisations in Syria, but his actions also emboldened a plethora of sectarian Iran-backed Shia militants in Iraq. These decisions directly led to human rights violations and war crimes.

In the name of fighting Daesh, McGurk was the architect behind eschewing state-actors and long-time NATO allies such as Turkey in favour of using terrorists to fight other terrorists in Syria.

While Turkey shares a long border with Syria and was already involved from the very earliest stages of the Syrian revolution that aimed to overthrow Bashar al Assad’s dynastic tyranny in favour of a democracy of the people, the US, under McGurk’s urging, decided to not only ignore but to endanger its long-standing ally.

American military and economic support suddenly found itself being funnelled to the Syrian branch of Turkey’s outlawed PKK, the somewhat imaginatively named People’s Protection Units, or YPG, that harboured secessionist intentions using violence and terrorism.