With elections in Uganda less than a week away, the country is buzzing with political campaigns. The one candidate who has captured the popular imagination so far is Bobi Wine, a pop-star-turned politician who is running for president of Uganda, challenging incumbent leader Yoweri Museveni. The 38-year-old Wine’s real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, and he is known as the “ghetto president” as the BBCnotes, mobilising young people with his campaign. His Twitter bio introduces him as “one Ghetto child who has something to say through Music.”

President Museveni, 76, has been in power for 34 years. He has won five elections since 1996. Election laws were changed to allow for politicians to serve as president for more than two terms in 2005, and the constitution was amended to allow candidates over 75 years to run, so that he may continue to remain in power if elected, the Guardianreports.

According to the Guardian, “it’s estimated that some 80% of Uganda’s population of 43 million was born after he first came to power in 1986.” Museveni is supported by rural residents and older voters, while Wine’s National Unity Platform party has the power of youth and the urban population behind it.

With the election only days away (Thursday January 14, 2020), the race has heated up and the opponents are hurling accusations at each other.

Bobi Wine has toldSky News in a recent interview that “he has been targeted with bullets and tear gas and ‘miraculously’ survived several attacks in the run-up to the vote.”

"It's not out of fashion to put on a bullet-proof jacket and a ballistic helmet," Wine said. "It was an effort to secure my life some more. That is after I survived gun attacks more than once, more than twice, I was targeted. My car was riddled with bullets, flattening old tyres. And on one occasion, the military shoot into the windscreen of my car.

"Miraculously, I'm still alive and nobody was shot dead in my car. However, many of my close allies have been shot dead."

On the other hand, speaking to the Guardian at his ranch in Kisozi, west of the capital Kampala, Mouseveni accused Wine of acting as “an agent of foreign interests” promoting homosexuality. “Western elements”, especially Europeans from countries he declined to name, were backing his rival, Museveni said in an interview.

“He gets quite a lot of encouragement from foreigners and homosexuals,” he said.

“Homosexuals are very happy with Bobi Wine. I think they even send him support.”

The Guardian notes that while traditionally, homosexuality was “tolerated” in Uganda, in recent years “evangelist pastors with a large following have whipped up hatred of gay people, turning it into a political issue.”

Homosexuals in Uganda may not necessarily prefer Wine over Museveni, since the former has also had expressed homophobic views.

As recently as 2014, gay rights activists asked Wine’s concerts in the UK to be banned because of his lyrics were against homosexuality. Both concerts in Birmingham and London ended up being cancelled.