More than 600 people have been arrested and troops have been deployed after a third consecutive night of riots in several Tunisian cities, officials said.

The unrest on Monday came after Tunisia imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem a rise in coronavirus infections last week Thursday — the same day that marked the 10th anniversary of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's fall from power.

Interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said a total of 632 people were arrested, notably "groups of people between the ages of 15, 20 and 25 who burned tyres and bins in order to block movements by the security forces."

Defence ministry spokesman Mohamed Zikri meanwhile said the army has deployed reinforcements in several areas of the country.

Hayouni said that some of those arrested lobbed stones at police and clashed with security forces.

READ MORE: Anger grows in Tunisian town which ignited the ‘Arab Spring’

Protest or 'bored adolescents'?

The protesters made no clear demands in demonstrations – which authorities described as riots – in at least 10 cities around the country.

In the run-down Ettadamen area of the capital Tunis, protesters blocked roads and threw stones at police, who responded with volleys of tear gas.

The army deployed to the cities of Sousse, Bizert, Kasserine and Seliana was only to protect some government buildings, defence ministry official Mohamed Zekri said.

The clashes came a decade to the day since dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled from power.

But in Ettadhamen, there were no political slogans to be heard.

"These aren't protests, it's young people who are coming from nearby neighbourhoods to rob and entertain themselves," said 26-year-old resident Oussama.

"A protest would be during the day, faces visible."

Abdelmoneim, a waiter at a nearby cafe, said those in the street were "bored adolescents," but blamed the violence on the country's post-revolution political class.

"These delinquents are the result of their failure," the 28-year-old said.