A young woman identified as having taken part in the storming of the US Capitol reportedly stole a laptop from top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's office and hoped to sell it to a Russian spy agency, FBI has said in a criminal complaint.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that federal authorities said they had arrested Williams, but the report included few details.

The FBI complaint, filed late on Sunday in a US District Court in Washington, seeks the arrest of Riley June Williams of Pennsylvania on grounds including "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

Relying on several photos and videos of the chaotic January 6 intrusion, an FBI agent said Williams was seen near the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A witness, identified in the court document only as W1 but who claimed to be "the former romantic partner of Riley June Williams," alleged that Williams planned to send the laptop to a friend in Russia to sell it to the SVR foreign intelligence agency.

Sale fell through

That sale "fell through for unknown reasons, and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it," the affidavit says.

It was unclear whether a laptop from Pelosi's office was actually stolen. The FBI said it was continuing to investigate.

Several videos show the woman believed to be Williams actively directing fellow rioters, urging them "upstairs, upstairs, upstairs."