The twentieth of January marked the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, in the US Capitol, a seat of power which increasingly resembles a green zone. President Biden is tasked with healing the heart of American democracy. But also, more than 7000 miles away, Yemen is confronted with the aftermath of the US State Department’s eleventh-hour decision (effective January 19) to designate the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Aid organisations operating in Yemen have described this move as a “death sentence”, “pure diplomatic vandalism” and a decision which will “fuel the flames of war and starvation for millions of Yemenis.” The UN has warned the decision is likely to lead to famine on a scale not seen for 40 years.

Mark Lowcock, the director-general of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, called for the decision to be reversed last week.

Can the Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) designation be reversed?

The designation can be amended, modified or cancelled with a signature from the incoming Secretary of State nominee, Antony Blinken, according to Dave Harden at Georgetown Strategy Group, a Washington DC-based consulting firm. “The incoming administration can amend the designation and allow for a full Yemen policy review required under National Defense Authorisation Act Section 1295, due May 3,” said Harden, who also worked in the US Agency for International Development under the Obama Administration.

On January 19, the department issued the necessary general licenses to allow for the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, including Covid-19 related supplies. At first glance, Sultana Begum at the Norwegian Refugee Council said that there are ambiguities and uncertainties and a lot will depend on how these licenses are interpreted and implemented.

It is still not clear if aid organisations are fully safeguarded from prosecution, she added. If any activity touches the international financial banking system it will cease, Harden warned, adding that private sector traders will be unable to operate in the absence of clear language on exemptions and licenses. Even before the conflict, Yemen relied on 90 per cent food imports, chiefly wheat and rice.

Meanwhile, Yemenis at home and the diaspora, aid groups and diplomats confront a moral dilemma: they are aware that the designation will deepen suffering but is essential to restricting terrorism.

Breaking the Houthi war machine is the only way to end the war in Yemen

For Abdulkader Alguneid, a Yemeni physician and activist, the move is long overdue.“Breaking the Houthis war machine is the only way to end the war in Yemen, but it’s a process,” he said from his home in Canada. He was forcibly taken from his house in Taiz in southwestern Yemen in 2015 and was held captive in a Houthi prison on the outskirts of Sana’a for 300 days.

International donor countries and aid groups suspended their funding last year after the Houthis’ persistent looting, aid diversion, and interference prevented food and medicines from reaching the intended recipients just as covid-19 gripped the country.

“This move [FTO designation] will deprive Houthis from corruption, wealth and their laundering activities,” Alguneid insisted.

After seizing control of the capital Sana’a in September 2014, the Houthis occupied central state institutions. In January 2015, they unseated Yemen’s prime minister and president. They fled to Aden and then Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, from where they have been operating since. The Yemeni government was cajoled into signing an UN-backed Peace and National Partnership Agreement in 2014 which stipulated the inclusion of Houthis as political advisors. The Houthis have never honoured any UN-brokered peace agreements.

Colonel Abbas Dahouk, US defence attaché to Riyadh between 2014 - 2017, views the designation as pressure from the Trump administration on Iran (rather than a move to appease the Saudis). But Harden said the Saudis strongly advocated for the terrorist designation without weighing up the humanitarian and economic consequences.

Since the start of the Saudi bombing campaign in March 2015, the Houthis have consolidated their ground and air military capabilities and have access to sophisticated weapons ranging from tanks and technical vehicles to anti-tank guided missiles and long-range ballistic missiles with a reach of 15 hundred kilometres or so outside Yemen’s borders.