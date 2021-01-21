US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders to launch his administration, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord and a mask mandate for all federal buildings.

The orders signed on Wednesday included keeping the United States in the World Health Organization, ending the ban on entries from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19.

Also among the directives was a halt to construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border, and efforts to expand diversity and equality for minority group s in the federal government.

The orders were aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor Donald Trump and setting a clear policy path for Biden's new administration, just hours after he was sworn in as president.

"Some of things we are going to be doing are going to be bold," he said in the Oval Office.

These actions will be followed by dozens more in the next 10 days, aides said, as Biden looks to redirect the country without having to go through a Senate that Democrats control by the narrowest margin.

US deportations

The new administration of US President Biden will pause some deportations for 100 days in order to ensure "fair and effective immigration enforcement" and focus on US-Mexico border security and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo issued late on Wednesday.

Biden promised the deportation moratorium on the campaign trail.

Halt of oil activity in Arctic refuge

The administration has also announced plans on Wednesday for a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge after the Trump administration issued leases in a part of the refuge considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich'in.

Issuing leases had been a priority of the Trump administration following a 2017 law calling for lease sales, said Lesli Ellis-Wouters, a spokesperson for the US Bureau of Land Management in Alaska.

The agency held the first lease sale for the refuge's coastal plain on January 6. Eight days later, Ellis-Wouters said, it signed leases for nine tracts totalling nearly 1,770 square kilometres. The issuance of leases was not announced publicly until Tuesday, Trump's last full day in office.

Data, transparency, respect for free press

Biden's press secretary held her first news conference, vowing to bring truth and transparency back to government.

Jen Psaki, who served as the chief spokeswoman at the State Department under former President Barack Obama, told reporters she had a "deep respect for the role of a free and independent press in our democracy."

Marking a contrast to former President Trump and his top aides' treatment of what they called "the fake news media," Psaki pledged professional, civil exchange.

"There will be moments when we disagree, and there will certainly be days where we disagree for extensive parts of the briefing even, perhaps,” she said. "But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people."

Biden plans to "bring transparency and truth back to the government to share the truth, even when it's hard to hear," she said.

'Unproductive and cynical'

China's move to sanction former Trump administration officials was "unproductive and cynical", a spokeswoman for President Biden's National Security Council said, urging Americans from both parties to condemn the move.

Around the time Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday China announced sanctions against "lying and cheating" outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other top officials under former President Trump.

Combatting Covid-19

Biden said his actions on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed 400,000 American lives, would help change the course of the crisis.

The US Covid-19 death toll on Wednesday surpassed the total American military death toll from World War II, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.