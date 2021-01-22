The European Union is seeking to bolster the role of its currency in the global economy as it tries to counter the dominance of the US dollar, which Washington uses to force everyone to abide with its sanctions regime.

The US has long relied on the dollar’s hegemony over international commerce to enforce trade and investment restrictions against countries such as Iran.

EU member states were against former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal. It tried to convince European companies to continue doing business with Iran. But fear of being shut out of the US market has kept European firms away from dealing with the oil-rich Islamic Republic.

A widespread circulation of the euro will increase “the EU’s resilience to the effects of the unlawful extra-territorial application of unilateral sanctions and other measures by third countries,” the European Commission, EU’s executive arm, said in a report this week.

The euro is already the second most used currency in global payments with a share of around 38 percent, it said.

“Strengthening the EU’s foreign policy toolbox goes hand in hand with the international role of the euro and a resilient financial sector, as it allows the EU to defend its interests internationally and stand up for its values, using all tools at its disposal.”

Major European firms including French oil giant Total and German insurer Allianz have cut back businesses in Iran after Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran in May, 2018.

Washington pulled out of a landmark 2015 agreement, formerly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to lift economic sanctions in return for Tehran's promise to limit its nuclear activities.

At the time, the EU said the deal helped contain Iran's nuclear programme, something that the International Atomic Energy Agency verified a dozen times.

Trump saw the deal as too generous for Iranians and wanted to renegotiate it.

Even though the EU opposed the sanctions, the strength of the US financial system made it nearly impossible for businesses to ignore them.