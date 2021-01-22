A scandal is brewing after National Guardsmen in Washington who served to protect US President Joe Biden’s inauguration were forced to sleep in a cold garage, hours after being told to vacate the Capitol building on Thursday, December 21.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” said a National Guardsman speaking to Politico.

“It’s ****** up because it just shows how politicians really feel about the National Guard,” said a National Guardsmen speaking to military newspaper Task and Purpose. “Leaving our families for the last two weeks to come down here … it’s certainly important and historic, but the day after inauguration you kick us literally to the curb? Come on, man.”

After news reached lawmakers, National Guard personnel were relocated later that evening to a federal judiciary building. The guardsmen were removed from the capital after police assigned to the Capitol building ejected them due to “increased foot traffic” caused by Congress resuming sessions.

One soldier speaking to the Military Timessays that even after the scandal broke, immediate concerns were to hide the Guardsmen, instead of taking care of them.

“We were in the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center parking garage and they kicked us out of that parking garage to make us walk half a mile away to the Hart Senate Office Building parking garage where we can’t be seen,” the soldier said anonymously, fearing reprisal because he wasn’t allowed to speak to media.

The soldiers were especially concerned with being forced into a confined space during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with limited bathroom access. Nearly 100 troops have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two National Guardsmen.