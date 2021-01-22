If punishing sanctions and the region’s worst Covid-19 outbreak wasn’t enough, Iran has been hit with power outages and worsening air pollution – with the country’s upstart Bitcoin mining industry being singled out by the government.

Blaming the energy-intensive business of cryptocurrency “farms,” officials have sought to halt mining operations until further notice, in an effort to mitigate electricity shortages in both urban and rural areas.

On Wednesday, state-owned electricity firm Tavanir announced the temporary closure of a joint Iranian-Chinese Bitcoin mining farm in Rafsanjan in the southeastern province of Kerman. The decision came after the licensed operation was alleged to be using 175-megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity.

Mohammad Taghi Karrubi, a reformist activist, tweeted earlier this week that while Bitcoin farming in Iran could create billions in revenue exceeding oil exports, it comes at the cost of pollution and power cuts borne on the Iranian people.

Insufficient electricity supply and deprivation of natural gas at power plants has led to burning dirtier products such as Mazut for power generation to heat homes, which has blanketed major cities in thick smog.

Alireza Kashi, spokesman for the Mashhad Electricity Distribution Company, stressed that those managing the power grid have had no alternative to electricity cuts because if intermittent outages did not occur, it would result in widespread power outages.

Some Iranians in the crypto space reject the government’s allegations, claiming that cryptocurrency mines are being scapegoated for a much deeper problem.

Omid Alavi, CEO of Vira Miner, a mining solutions firm, believes that miners are unfairly shouldering the responsibility for power outages, since mining does not account for a substantial percentage of the country’s overall electricity capacity.

“Only 300 MWh of electricity is used for mining out of 60,000 MWh of electricity produced in Iran. That’s a very small amount,” Alavi told TRT World, citing the Ministry of Energy’s own numbers. Illegal mining is estimated to be between 100 and 300 MWh.

Alavi highlights this winter season led to a surge of domestic gas consumption for home heating, and the temporary shutdown of not just mining farms but industrial zones across various cities. He recalls a friend working in the cement business whose factory had to also shutter.

Ultimately, Alavi feels the government is using the current crisis to prey on the public’s ignorance of cryptocurrency mining to shift blame away from the need to upgrade Iran’s outdated grid network.

“Iran’s electricity grid has a lot of problems. The equipment is very old, we need to create new power plants,” Alavi says. Iran’s subsidised electricity sector has long been plagued by mismanagement.

Mining, he points out, “forces the government to have to think about investing more in changing the voltage of the network, transformers and cabling.”

Furthermore, Alavi thinks there is a preference to concentrate usage in a few areas than spread them out and have to accommodate new consumers, which is what the presence of crypto mining has done.

The government’s crackdown has included illegal operations too.

According to local media outlet Tasnim News Agency on Sunday, 45,000 Bitcoin machines had been confiscated as part of the authorities’ expanded crackdown. The machines had purportedly been consuming 95 megawatts per hour of electricity at a reduced rate, Tavanir’s head Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh said.

Over the past 18 months alone, Iranian authorities claim to have shut down 1,620 illegal cryptocurrency mining farms that collectively used 250 megawatts of electricity.

Mining operations that are found to be using subsidised electricity are heavily fined.

For Alavi, high tariffs and regulations are suffocating the crypto industry.

He says the rate the ministry of energy sells gas to miners is much higher than the price sold to power plants. If you are a miner, you have to pay $0.04-0.09, while industrial tariffs are priced at under $0.01. A further 20 percent tariff is slapped on future imported mining equipment.

There are 24 legal farms currently operating in the country, Alavi says. Mining licenses are issued by the Ministry of Industries and Mines.

When he started mining five years ago, Alavi began with Ethereum and Bitcoin before unofficially launching his company Vira Miner in 2017 to facilitate the setup and servicing of industrial mining farms and to provide consulting services to foreign investors.

It was a very profitable period before the government started regulating the space in 2019.

Now, because of the high tariffs, “no one wants to invest in mining in Iran on a large scale,” Alavi declares. Mining farms are scattered and mostly small, underground mines, he adds.

Moreover, he suspects the claim the government has targeted thousands of illegal farms that have popped up all over the country is overstated.