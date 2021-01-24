The new Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and build on the country's regional normalisation agreements with Arab countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has told his Israeli counterpart.

"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalisation arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat.

Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.

Israel opens embassy in UAE

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said, shortly after the United Arab Emirates cabinet approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise relations in August.

"Today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels."

