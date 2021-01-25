A Ugandan court has ordered security forces to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, whose house arrest since a mid-month presidential election has drawn international pressure, his lawyer said.

Troops have blocked the 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician from leaving his house in a suburb of the capital Kampala since he voted in the January 14 election where he ran against long-serving incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

Sitting at the court's Civil Division in Kampala, Justice Michael Elubu ruled in favour of a petition lodged by Wine's lawyers asking for his release.

"The continued indefinite restriction and confinement of the applicant to his home is unlawful and his right to liberty has been infringed," Elubu said on Monday.

"Having found that the restrictions are unlawful, it is hereby ordered that they are lifted."

Wine's associates welcomed the courtroom victory, but it remains to be seen if authorities will respect the judge's order in this East African country where similar orders have been ignored in many cases.

"The judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated," lawyer George Musisi told Reuters.

Corruption and nepotism

Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986, was declared winner of the poll with 59 percent of votes versus 35 percent for Wine, who had for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs.

He rejected the result, alleging fraud which the government denies.