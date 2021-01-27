As China positions itself as a global power competing with the US, it has made attempts to use the coronavirus pandemic as a platform to stamp its authority on the world stage.

To further Beijing's ambition to project itself as a supreme international power, China's President Xi Jinping on Monday warned world leaders against a new ‘Cold War’ especially if countries like America did not "open world economy, discard discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems, and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges."

“To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division,” Xi Jinping said during the virtual Davos forum.

The statement came at a time when Joe Biden was still settling into his new role as American president, while making significant gestures to revitalise its old alliances with the sole aim to counter China’s growing influence and reposition America as the undisputed leader of the world.

Hinting at the Trump administration's hostility towards his country, Jinping said that any confrontation with Beijing “will always end up harming every nation’s interests and sacrificing people’s welfare”.

Urging all countries to unite in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, he said; “We should build an open world economy, discard discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems, and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges”.

According to associate international relations professor, Helin Sari Ertem of Istanbul Medeniyet University, the timing of the Chinese president’s message was significant since the US considers China a formidable foe and a change of presidency would not necessarily change Washington's stance towards the powerful Asian country.

“Whether it's soft power or hard power, the US is aware that they have to tussle with China,” Ertem told TRT World.

“As a turning point, the 2008 crisis is always talked about, but for 30 years, the United States has been aware of the rise of China. It was afraid of Japan at first, but China passed Tokyo in the eyes of Washington. China stands as a model outside the Western-type liberal order with its communist past. I am one of those who agree that China is moving quietly and deeply”.

According to Ertem, the growing tensions between the two powers is less likely to be solved with peaceful negotiations and more likely to push them towards a larger conflict in the future.

If a new hegemon ascends in the face of the current hegemon, she said, the old one will try to stop it.