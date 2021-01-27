International police have disrupted the "world's most dangerous" cybercrime service used to break into computer systems, law agencies announced.

The illicit service called EMOTET was operated as a so-called botnet, software that infects a network of computers and allows them to be remotely controlled, Europol and its judicial sister agency Eurojust said on Wednesday.

Police based in Britain, Canada, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Ukraine and the United States teamed together to infiltrate EMOTET's infrastructure.

Describing it as the "world's most dangerous malware," Europol said in a statement that "law enforcement and judicial authorities worldwide have this week disrupted one of the most significant botnets of the past decade: EMOTET."

The network involved several hundred servers around the world that were used to "manage the computers of the infected victims, to spread to new ones, to serve other criminal groups," Europol said.

"Investigators have now taken control of its infrastructure in an international coordinated action," it said.

"The smashing of the Emotet infrastructure is a significant blow against international organised Internet crime," Germany's BKA federal police agency also said in a statement.

Door for malicious software

What made EMOTET especially dangerous was the fact that it was offered for hire to other "top level" criminals, who then used this "door opener" to install other types of malware, Europol said.