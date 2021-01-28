For the first time since US President Joe Biden assumed the presidency, US Air Force B-52 bombers have carried out a ‘show of force’ mission over the Arabian Gulf, maintaining the US military’s high level of alert towards Iran.

The bomber sorties, which took place on January 26, come as Biden’s administration is still trying to figure out how to deal with Iran after months of a tense standoff with the previous Trump administration.

The ‘show of force’ mission continues on the path of similar previous missions aimed at deterring Iran that started in November 2020.

B-52 strategic bombers pack a statement, given their ability to carry nuclear payload, fly as high as 15 kilometres or as far as 14,000 kilometres without refueling.

On January 26, two B-52 bombers left an airbase in Louisiana, flying over Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, briefly passing over the Arabian Gulf near Qatar, then returned to the United States in a non-stop flight.

Previously, the Pentagon has stated that these types of missions deter possible Iranian aggression, while making a show of solidarity and support to US allies in the region.

For parts of their lengthy sortie, the B-52’s were escorted by Royal Jordanian and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets, in addition to US fighters from the nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Nimitz.

While this marks the first ‘show of force’ under President Biden’s term, it’s the fourth in two months and the sixth since November 2020.

Fear of revenge

Ties between Iran and the US have been severely strained since Soleimani’s assassination, but already suffered after Trump’s decision in 2018 to walk away from the 2015 ‘JCPOA’ nuclear deal with Iran. Since then, US sanctions on Iran have had a significant impact on the Iranian regime.