Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has been charged with dereliction of duty and breach of trust, according to the state news agency.

Judge Ghada Aoun also brought charges against a money exchange company for breaching an administrative regulation, the agency said.

It did not provide further details. Salameh was not immediately available for comment.

"Mount Lebanon general prosecutor Ghada Aoun has referred to judicial investigation central bank chief Riad Salameh and head of the central bank's Banking Control Commission, Mayya Dabbagh, on charges of professional negligence and breach of public trust," a judicial source told AFP.

Salameh has headed Lebanon's central bank since 1993. Aoun had been investigating his management of dollars that were allocated for subsidising basic goods.

His role came under scrutiny after Lebanon's financial system collapsed in 2019, prompting a crash in the Lebanese pound and a sovereign default.

'Dollars did not all end up in the right place'

The decision came after Aoun found cracks in a central bank scheme meant to sell dollars to food producers and importers at a subsidised rate to curb inflation, the source said.

"The dollars did not all end up in the right place," with some reaching money exchangers who then profited by selling them on the black market, the source added.

The Lebanese pound had been pegged to the dollar at 1,500 since 1997 but the country's worst economic crisis in decades has seen its value plunge by more than two-thirds on the black market.