POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Paul Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour crown
The 43-year-old Englishman, who won his first title on tour in 2001 at the Scottish PGA Championship, could move as high as 14th in the world ranking on Monday, up from 27th.
Paul Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour crown
Paul Casey of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of The American Express tournament on the Stadium course at PGA West on January 24, 2021 in La Quinta, California. / AFP
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
January 31, 2021

Paul Casey has shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to win the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes for his 15th title on the European Tour — 20 years after his first.

The 43-year-old Englishman began the day with a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre, and built a five-stroke cushion with seven holes to play at Emirates Golf Club after his Scottish playing partner made four straight bogeys from No. 7.

By rolling in a birdie putt from 3 feet at the par-5 18th hole, Casey finished the tournament on 17-under-par 271 and clinched his first title on the European Tour since September 2019, when he won the European Open in Germany. MacIntyre placed second on that occasion and he finished third in Dubai after a closing 74.

READ MORE: LPGA to allocate record $76M in prize money for 2021 season

RECOMMENDED

South Africa's Brandon Stone shot even-par 72 to climb into second place.

Casey, who won his first title on tour in 2001 at the Scottish PGA Championship, could move as high as 14th in the world ranking on Monday, up from 27th.

The European Tour moves to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi International next week, and Casey is part of the field there.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Yemen calls for 'genuine' UAE withdrawal amid ongoing tensions in south
Bangladesh's largest religious party is open to unity government after February vote
Storms ravage shelters in Gaza as Israel continues to block aid access: UN
Türkiye will not tolerate provocations in Eastern Mediterranean: President Erdogan
Blocking charities in Gaza means blocking life saving aid: EU commissioner
Bulgaria set to become 21st eurozone member in New Year despite public fears
Mali, Burkina Faso bar US citizens after Trump travel ban on West Africans
Iran prosecutor vows 'decisive' response against protesters as Mossad instigates unrest
'Palestine won't be forgotten' — Gaza rally planned in Istanbul on January 1
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attack accusations ahead of New Year’s Eve
Türkiye begins construction of space port in Somalia: Minister
Disney agrees to pay $10M to settle children’s privacy case: US Justice Department
Israel’s population growth dips below 1% for first time since 1948: study
Chinese ships 'withdrawing' after drills: Taiwan
Indonesia raises alert for Mount Bur Ni Telong volcano after spike in activity