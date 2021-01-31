Sunday, January 31, 2021:

Britain records 587 new Covid deaths, 21,088 cases

Britain has recorded 587 deaths from Covid-19, down from 1,200 a day earlier, and a further 21,088 cases of the disease, also a decrease from a day earlier.

The figures record deaths of those who tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 28 days.

Official data showed that 8.98 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 8.38 million people announced on Saturday.

France reports 19,235 new casesFrance has reported 19,235 new Covid-19 cases and said the number of patients infected with the coronavirus in intensive care increased by 45 to 3,158.

Italy reports 237 deaths and 11,252 new cases

Italy has reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was equal to 11,252 compared with 12,715 on Saturday.

Some 213,364 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 298,010, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 88,516 deaths linked to Covid-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.553 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,096 on Sunday, compared with 20,098 a day earlier.

Vietnam reports 50 more infections

Vietnam has reported 50 more Covid-19 infections, most linked to a new outbreak that began on Thursday in the northern province of Hai Duong, the Ministry of Health said.

The outbreak has spread to at least nine cities and provinces, including economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi, with 238 locally transmitted infections, the ministry said. That has raised the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,817 with 35 deaths.

EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9M more vaccine doses

EU Commission President Ursula Von DerLeyen has said that Astrazeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses in the first quarter, making a total of 40 million doses to Europe.

Astrazeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled, Von Der Leyen said on Twitter.

"The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she said.

China sees uptick in Covid-19 cases

China has recorded more than 2,000 new domestic cases of Covid-19 in January, the highest monthly total since the tail end of the initial outbreak in Wuhan in March of last year.

The National Health Commission said that 2,016 cases were reported from January 1-30. That does not include another 435 infected people who arrived from abroad. The tally for January 31 is due to be released Monday.

Two people have died in January, the first reported Covid deaths in China in several months.

Most of the new cases have been in three northern provinces. The Hardest-hit Hebei province, which borders Beijing, has reported more than 900 cases.

Beijing, the Chinese capital, has itself had 45 cases this month.

Turkey reports over 6,000 new cases

Turkey reported 6,562 new coronavirus infections.

Among the fresh cases, 641 symptomatic patients were confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally topped 2.47 million, including 25,993 deaths with 128 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 7,006 more patients have recovered in the country, raising the total past 2.36 million.

More than 29.63 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 136,418 done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 1,634.

Britain's Captain Tom hospitalised after testing positive

British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, his daughter said.

"I wanted to update everybody that today ... my father was admitted to hospital," his daughter, Hannah, said on Twitter.

"Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19. He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit)."

Israel to give Palestine 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines

Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunise frontline medical workers, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office announced.

It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who lag far behind Israel’s aggressive vaccination campaign and have not yet received any vaccines.

The World Health Organization has raised concerns about the disparity between Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, and international human rights groups and UN experts have said Israel is responsible for the well being of Palestinians in these areas. Israel says that under interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s it is not responsible for the Palestinians and in any case has not received requests for help.

EU offers guarantees for vaccine deliveries, says UK minister Truss

British trade minister Liz Truss said the European Union had offered guarantees that vaccinations London had ordered would be supplied, after Brussels acknowledged it was a mistake to trigger emergency powers under the Brexit deal.

“It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism ... We are pleased that the EU admitted that the article 16 invocation ... was a mistake and they are not now proceeding with that,” Truss told Sky News.

“We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received reassurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted.”

Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

The Italian canal city’s Carnival festivities should have started Saturday, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made its annual appointment for more than two weeks of merry-making impossible.

Last year, with fears over the new coronavirus mounting, authorities abruptly shut down the Venice Carnival on its third day, just before Italy became the first country in the West to face a outbreak.

Africa fears vaccine shortage, urges equity

As the world gears up to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, policymakers and health experts in Africa are calling for equity and fairness in the distribution of vaccines to ensure the continent is not left behind in the global fight against the coronavirus.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also chairs the African Union, announced on Jan. 14 that the continental league had secured a provisional 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on behalf of its member states. This was done through advance procurement commitment of up to $2 billion to the manufacturers.

Priority would be given to people at risk such as the elderly, persons with comorbidities, key frontline workers, social workers, and those in security services.

However, with a population of about 1.3 billion facing unequitable distribution of the vaccine, concerns are mounting that Africa’s target of immunizing the majority of the population to achieve herd immunity could be thrown off track.

Countries tighten borders against virus

A number of countries are tightening their borders against a surge in variant strains.

The US has ordered travellers to wear masks on most public transport.

With doses of the different Covid-19 jabs so far approved for use still in relatively short supply -- and mass inoculation programmes in their early stages -- Britain and the EU have become embroiled in an ugly row over the shots they had been promised by drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The jab developed by the British-Swedish firm is only the third to be rolled out in Europe. But the company has said it can only deliver a fraction of the doses promised to the Brussels and London because of production problems.

As the World Health Organization warned against "vaccine nationalism," both Britain and EU said they were confident the problems could be resolved.

Single virus case sends Australia's Perth into snap lockdown

The Australian city of Perth will begin a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive, authorities announced .

Roughly two million residents of the city must stay at home as of Sunday evening, as will those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions. A scheduled return of schools on Monday will be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food.

The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia state for 10 months, officials said.

Swedish film festival offers nurse an isolated, island cinema for a week

A front-line Swedish nurse is getting some Covid downtime with a week of private screenings of the Gothenburg film festival, in a former lighthouse off the country's west coast.

More than 12,000 candidates from 45 countries applied to watch the festival's films in almost near isolation on an island 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Stockholm.

The prize is a week viewing as many of the festival's 70 premieres as they like in a hotel in the former Pater Noster Lighthouse. But they will be in isolation and will have no access to their own computer or laptop.

The bright-red lighthouse, built on a tiny island off Sweden's west coast in 1868, is surrounded by a scattering of squat, red buildings originally built to house the lighthouse keeper's family. It can only be reached by boat or helicopter, depending on the weather.

After a series of interviews and tests, festival organisers chose emergency nurse and film buff Lisa Enroth for the prize, in keeping with the 2021 festival's theme, Social Distances.

China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said.