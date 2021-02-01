TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Three earthquakes hit Turkey’s Aegean coast, no damages reported
Magnitude 5.1, 4.8 and 5.1 temblors hit off Turkey’s Izmir province. The first two were a minute apart from each other and the third occurred three hours later.
Three earthquakes hit Turkey’s Aegean coast, no damages reported
In this file photo, a worker drinks water as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 3, 2020. / Reuters
By Neslihan Birtek
February 1, 2021

Three earthquakes above have hit western Turkey off the country's Aegean Sea coast.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Monday said on its website that the first quake measured a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of 20.69 kilometres off Karaburun district in Izmir province. 

A minute later, a 4.8-magnitude quake hit the same region at a depth of 7 km.

Three hours later, another 5.1 magnitude hit the same location.

All three earthquakes were followed by multiple tremors.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Is Istanbul headed for another big earthquake?

Turkey, geographically, is crossed by fault lines and prone to earthquakes. 

Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others. 

READ MORE:Search-and-rescue efforts completed in quake-hit Izmir

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Yemen calls for 'genuine' UAE withdrawal amid ongoing tensions in south
Bangladesh's largest religious party is open to unity government after February vote
Storms ravage shelters in Gaza as Israel continues to block aid access: UN
Türkiye will not tolerate provocations in Eastern Mediterranean: President Erdogan
Blocking charities in Gaza means blocking life saving aid: EU commissioner
Bulgaria set to become 21st eurozone member in New Year despite public fears
Mali, Burkina Faso bar US citizens after Trump travel ban on West Africans
Iran prosecutor vows 'decisive' response against protesters as Mossad instigates unrest
'Palestine won't be forgotten' — Gaza rally planned in Istanbul on January 1
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attack accusations ahead of New Year’s Eve
Türkiye begins construction of space port in Somalia: Minister
Disney agrees to pay $10M to settle children’s privacy case: US Justice Department
Israel’s population growth dips below 1% for first time since 1948: study
Chinese ships 'withdrawing' after drills: Taiwan
Indonesia raises alert for Mount Bur Ni Telong volcano after spike in activity