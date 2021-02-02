There are few times the average, everyday person gets the chance to smile at the irony of fat cat stock traders complaining that something is “unfair”. What the GameStop stock market saga shows, however, is that Wall Street hedge funds worth billions of dollars – who routinely manipulate the markets with their speculative gambles and have the power to drive a company’s stock into the ground – are also vulnerable to the same market volatility they themselves create to turn a profit.

On this occasion, the fat cats are crying foul because they are the ones on the losing end for a change, and the fact that their embarrassing losses came from a Reddit thread must sting all the more sharply.

‘Democratisation’ is only a slogan on Wall Street

The stock market massacre occurred after Redditors on subreddit r/WallStreetBets discovered the short positions of wealthy hedge fund Melvin Capital that had bet that the value of GameStop stocks would go down. Melvin began short-selling GameStop stock hoping to turn yet another tidy profit as the company became more and more worthless.

Instead, amateur retail traders using easy to access stock market trading apps and directed by social media posts piled their collective investment capital into GameStop’s shares, driving the prices up to astronomical highs and causing Melvin and other investment firms losses of billions of dollars.

The most recent figures show that Melvin lost 53 percent of its value even after institutional investors and business magnates such as Steven Cohen bailed out the company to the tune of $2.75 billion.

While the Wall Street bloodbath affected only a few firms, the reaction from the institutional hands in the market was ridiculous. Robinhood, the app used by many of the Reddit investors, suddenly stopped allowing further GameStop stock to be bought. Robinhood claimed its mission was to “democratize finance” yet did the bidding of the fat cats who were shedding dollars as fast as they were sweating over their losses by throttling free and fair trade.

This led to an outcry from not only retail investors who had hoped for a small piece of the action by using apps such as Robinhood, but the move was also denounced by lawmakers and new tech start-ups.

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vowed to look into Robinhood’s restrictions on its retail customers, and added that the so-called “meme stock” saga had allowed everyday people to find and exploit vulnerabilities in a financial and political system that had “traditionally been cordoned off” to allow the wealthy and powerful elites exclusive control. They were now being challenged and beaten at their own game by the common man and woman.

Dan Edlebeck, cofounder of Exidio that provides a decentralised virtual private network service (dVPN), told me on Monday that new tech companies promising to “democratise” services often “talked a good talk, but almost always fail to walk the walk” in the face of large institutional pressure.