Japan's government has approved a month-long extension of its coronavirus state of emergency, less than six months before the pandemic-postponed Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

"We have decided to extend the state of emergency until March 7th," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday at a meeting of the taskforce guiding the government's pandemic policy.

The extension will apply to 10 of the 11 areas currently under the measure, including greater Tokyo, which had been due to end on February 7. It will not be extended in Tochigi, north of the capital, where cases are judged to have dropped sufficiently.

"In prefectures where the virus situation improves, we will gradually lift the state of emergency, without having to wait for March 7th," Suga added.

The extension had been widely expected, with government spokesman Katsunobu Kato telling reporters Tuesday morning that "it is our understanding that continued vigilance is warranted for a while".

Relaxed restrictions

Japan's virus emergency is significantly looser than the lockdowns seen elsewhere in the world, and primarily calls for increased teleworking and the closure of bars and restaurants from 8pm.

Legislation currently working its way through parliament would add enforcement measures including fines for businesses that do not close early.

But even the comparatively relaxed approach appears to have yielded results, with new infections dropping across the country.

Still, after facing criticism for its initial reluctance to impose the measure, the government has been cautious about lifting it too quickly.

"Since the declaration of the state of emergency last month, the number of coronavirus patients in Japan is declining and we can say this measure focusing on shorter hours at restaurants has clearly been effective," Suga said.

"We need to continue with this downward trend and decrease the number of hospitalised patients and patients in serious condition."