Netflix's "Mank," a black-and-white drama that dives into Hollywood's Golden Age with the making of "Citizen Kane," topped the nominations for the pandemic-delayed Golden Globes, as female directors finally broke through with multiple nods.

"Mank" earned six nods, including best drama, followed by fellow Netflix movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7" on five, in an announcement that offered an important, early glimpse into the movies leading this year's unique awards season.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has only previously nominated five female directors in its long history, gave Globes nods to three women in the category this year.

The unveiling of the nominations – remotely co-hosted by "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson – whittled down the list of films and stars headed for the Globes ceremony later this month – itself seen as a bellwether for the Oscars in April.

As expected, pandemic-related theater closures and blockbuster delays boosted smaller, stay-at-home movies from streamers this year, as Netflix thrashed all its competition with a whopping 22 film nominations – up from an impressive 17 last year.

Rival Amazon Prime was in second place with seven film nominations, including three apiece for "One Night in Miami" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

Sacha Baron Cohen starred in the sequel to his mockumentary about a fictional Kazakh journalist, and earned a second nomination for his supporting work in "Chicago 7."

But a small batch of prestige titles from Tinseltown's traditional major studios held their own, with Disney's "Nomadland," Sony's "The Father" and Universal's "Promising Young Woman" each earning four nods.

#MeToo revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman" in particular exceeded expectations with recognition for best drama, director, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan will compete with Viola Davis for 1920s blues drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" as well as Frances McDormand for "Nomadland."

In the acting categories, late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was also nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," but missed out on a second nod for Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods."

The fiercely competitive best actor in a drama category will also feature heavyweights such as Anthony Hopkins for "The Father," adapted from a French play about dementia, and Gary Oldman for "Mank."