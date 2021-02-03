WORLD
3 MIN READ
US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington would use the five years of the New START treaty's renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia's nuclear weapons.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes questions during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 3, 2021

The United States has joined Russia in extending the two countries' last remaining treaty limiting their stockpiles of nuclear weapons, two days before the pact was set to expire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the US would use the five years of the New START treaty's renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia's nuclear weapons. That's after the Trump administration pulled out of two other such deals, as part of a broad withdrawal from international accords.

The countries last week announced plans to extend the agreement, even as the Biden administration has stepped up criticism of Russia over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, its involvement in a massive hack and other issues.

READ MORE: Putin signs extension of New START arms control treaty

“Especially during times of tension, verifiable limits on Russia’s intercontinental-range nuclear weapons are vitally important. Extending the New START Treaty makes the United States, US allies and partners, and the world safer," Blinken said. “An unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all.”

Turkey welcomes extension

A statement by Turkey’s foreign minister welcomed the extension of the New START agreement saying, “it ensures strategic stability between the two countries” and that the pact “will contribute to the strengthening of the arms control regime and fight against global security challenges.”

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits the number of US and Russian strategic nuclear weapons.

RECOMMENDED

The outgoing Trump administration made a late bid to extend the treaty, but Russia rejected its conditions.

The treaty was due to expire on Friday. Both houses of the Russian Parliament voted unanimously last month for the extension, and President Vladimir Putin signed the bill.

That was after President Joe Biden and Putin talked and agreed on the extension, part of a quick round of diplomacy by the less than a month-old US administration to keep the treaty going. The extension doesn't require formal congressional approval in the United States.

The Biden administration will also work on control measures for China's smaller but growing arsenal of nuclear warheads, Blinken said.

READ MORE:US offers to extend New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia

SOURCE:AP
