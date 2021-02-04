The UN Security Council has voiced "deep concern" over the military's coup in Myanmar, and called in a draft statement for the "release of all detainees" including Aung San Suu Kyi.

But the statement on Thursday, written by the United Kingdom, no longer condemned the putsch as envisaged in a first draft during an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Diplomats said veto-wielding China and Russia, Myanmar's main supporters at the UN, had asked for more time to finesse the council's response.

The later statement also supports a return to dialogue and the democratic process in Myanmar, where the army has detained civilian leaders including Suu Kyi.

"It is better a text with less than no text at all," said one diplomat, recalling that negotiations had been difficult since Tuesday with China.

Restoration of democracy