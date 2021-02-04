WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump resigns from actors union ahead of Capitol riot review
American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, on January 19 said it would review Donald Trump's role in January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Trump resigns from actors union ahead of Capitol riot review
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on January 20, 2021. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
February 4, 2021

Former President Donald Trump has resigned his membership in a top US actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a January 6 attack that left five people dead.

In a letter to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Trump slammed the union's planned hearing after the board last month found probable cause that he had violated its terms over the attack.

"Who cares!" Trump wrote in the letter, provided by a spokesman and first reported by Fox News.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union."

"Thank you," the guild responded in its own statement.

READ MORE:US Democrats make case for impeachment, Trump denies allegations

Impeachment

RECOMMENDED

The US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on January 13, charging him with inciting an insurrection in the rampage at the Capitol. 

Trump, a Republican, left office on January 20 after losing re-election last year. He faces trial in the Senate next week on the impeachment charge.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, on January 19 said it would review Trump's role in the riot, saying he had "attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press."

The union had not said when the meeting would be held. 

Fox reported that Trump's disciplinary hearing was set for this week.

"While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work," Trump wrote SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. 

"You have done nothing for me."

READ MORE:Biden calls Capitol Hill invaders 'domestic terrorists'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA