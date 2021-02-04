Former President Donald Trump has resigned his membership in a top US actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a January 6 attack that left five people dead.

In a letter to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Trump slammed the union's planned hearing after the board last month found probable cause that he had violated its terms over the attack.

"Who cares!" Trump wrote in the letter, provided by a spokesman and first reported by Fox News.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union."

"Thank you," the guild responded in its own statement.

