A key aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been arrested days after a coup that has sparked outrage and calls by US President Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.

The arrest came after the streets of Myanmar's biggest city filled for a third night with people banging pots and honking car horns, voicing their opposition to Monday's coup.

On Friday, dozens of teachers at Yangon's Dagon University staged a rally while showing a three-finger salute borrowed from Hong Kong and Thailand's democracy movements, and sang a popular revolution song.

The military detained de facto leader Suu Kyi and president Win Myint early Monday, ending the country's 10-year dalliance with democracy that had followed decades of oppressive junta rule.

Win Htein, considered Suu Kyi's right-hand man, was arrested at his daughter's house, said Kyi Toe, a press officer for the National League of Democracy.

The 79-year-old NLD stalwart has spent long stretches in and out for detention for campaigning against military rule.

Ahead of his arrest, Win Htein told local media that the military putsch was "not wise", and that its leaders had taken the country "in the wrong direction".

"Everyone in the country should oppose as much as they can the actions they are seeking to take us back to zero by destroying our government," he told Frontier Myanmar in the coup's aftermath.

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since Monday.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a Yangon-based group that monitors political arrests in Myanmar, more than 130 officials and lawmakers have been detained in relation to the coup.

At least 14 activists and prominent pro-democracy figures have also been arrested, AAPP said.

On Thursday, the nephew of filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi, who has previously been jailed for criticising the military, confirmed his outspoken uncle had been picked up on the morning of the coup.

"I think they arrested all dissidents who could share the right information to the public," said Kaung Satt Naing.

Telecom providers in the country have been ordered to cut access to Facebook, the main means of communication and accessing the internet for millions of people in Myanmar.

ASEAN meeting

The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday said they were seeking a special meeting of Southeast Asian nations to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

After meeting visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said their foreign ministers had been asked to talk to Brunei, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to try to set up the special Myanmar meeting.

Muhyiddin referred to the coup as being "one step backward in the process of democracy in that country".

Such meetings are rare and arranging one could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN's policy of non-interference in its members' domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover.

ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, earlier this week said it had been watching developments there closely.

Jokowi, as Indonesia's president is known, and Muhyiddin also reiterated their commitment to eradicating "discrimination" against palm oil.

Jokowi said it was "optimal" for the two countries, which are the world's top producers of palm oil, to work together to fight palm oil discrimination, while Muhyiddin said the anti-palm oil campaign in Europe misrepresented the industry.