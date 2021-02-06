WORLD
UK police investigate violence in South London, including fatal stabbing
The police say at this stage there is no information suggesting the incidents are linked.
FILE PHOTO: Police at the scene of a terror attack on London Bridge in central London, England, on June 3, 2017. / AFP Archive
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
February 6, 2021

British police have said they are investigating at least five separate serious violent incidents in south London, including a fatal stabbing, but at this stage there is no suggestion they are all linked.

Police said nine other people were injured and that officers on patrol had been granted additional stop and search powers in the Croydon area until Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said in a statement that there had been "a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life."

Additional resources were deployed from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group to deter and prevent any further violence, she said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

SOURCE:Reuters
