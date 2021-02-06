When Tom Brady left the Patriots after two decades for the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, he said he was doing so to see "how great I can be".

That led to raised eyebrows as well as a few eye rolls among NFL fans.

Sure, Brady won a record six Super Bowl rings in New England, but he would be a 43-year-old by the time the season rolled around and Father Time remains undefeated, especially in a sport as physical as pro football.

He was also joining a Buccaneers squad coming off a 7-9 season that had not made the playoffs since the 2007 campaign, their lone championship coming way back in 2003.

A winning culture was not exactly part of the Buccaneers' DNA, having been a laughing stock of the league in the 1970s and perennial bottom feeders from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s.

But the Northern California native, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 in the sixth round with the 199th pick, set out to forge a new path for the franchise and once again prove the doubters wrong.

Before the season even started, Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs, took matters into his own hands by bringing longtime Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join him in Tampa.