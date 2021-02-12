A coronavirus variant, known as P.1 or the Brazilian variant, has been rapidly spreading in the Amazon.

Here is what we know so far about the variant which may be three times more contagious than its parent strain.

This variant of Covid-19 was first detected in Japan in a group of Brazilian travellers last month but has since caused a severe second wave of infections in Brazil's Manaus city.

According to genome sequencing data, the virus strain was detected in 91 percent of the Amazon's Covid-19 cases in January, reports France 24.

Felipe Naveca, a virologist at the ILMD/Fiocruz Amazonia biomedical research centre says the figure is up from "51 percent of cases sequenced in December and none in November."

Spike protein

The P.1 variant has many mutations on its spike protein, the part of the virus which attaches to human cells, reports News Medical.

"This spike protein is found on the surface of the virus and binds to receptors in human cells. Mutations in this region in general can alter the behaviour of viruses, increasing their transmissibility," researcher Esther Sabino told the news site.

Similar to the South African variant, it has the spike protein mutations N501Y, E484K and K417N, reports The Scientist.

Between December 15-23, Sabino's team of researchers at the Brazil-UK Centre for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics and Epidemiology (CADDE) examined 31 samples of Covid-19.

Thirteen out of the sample set "exhibited the P.1 variant," which is still in preprint phase and published on Virological.org.

Currently the CADDE team has "shared samples of the virus with other laboratories" and is developing methods to detect the variant quicker in Covid-19 tests, according to News Medical.

Severity of the strain

Researchers have said that while the new strain is more transmissible, there is no evidence it has an increased risk of causing severe infections.

"While the new variant may increase the number of re-infections, there’s no evidence that it causes new infections to be more severe," genetics expert Renato Aguiar told News Medical.

“The severity of and mortality [rate] from Covid-19 has no direct connection with mutations – it has much more to do with characteristics of hosts,” in this case, humans, he added.

Manaus outbreak