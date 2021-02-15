WORLD
Torrential rains set off deadly landslide in Indonesia
At least nine people have been killed and 10 others are missing as rains cause a landslide and flooding, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in East Java province.
This aerial handout photo taken on February 15, 2021 and released by Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows the damages from a landslide in Nganjuk, East Java province, where at least two people died and 16 others are missing. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 15, 2021

At least nine people have died and 10 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains swept away several homes in Indonesia, officials said, with hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes.

Twenty-one people were initially reported missing after the disaster struck on Sunday evening in a rural part of East Java.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said it had found nine bodies, but were still looking for 10 people reported missing.

The other two people had been rescued.

"We cannot bring heavy equipment to the site of the landslides currently. However, we are currently trying to make our way," the East Java Search and Rescue Agency told AFP in a written statement.

The landslide also seriously damaged eight houses, said the agency.

Pasuruan, a town in the same province, was also flooded after a river overflowed due to the heavy rains, forcing more than 350 people to flee their homes, the agency added.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago, where seasonal downpours are frequent and relentless.

In January at least 21 people died and more than 60,000 were evacuated after a series of major floods hit South Kalimantan.

SOURCE:AFP
