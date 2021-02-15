At least nine people have died and 10 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains swept away several homes in Indonesia, officials said, with hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes.

Twenty-one people were initially reported missing after the disaster struck on Sunday evening in a rural part of East Java.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said it had found nine bodies, but were still looking for 10 people reported missing.

The other two people had been rescued.

"We cannot bring heavy equipment to the site of the landslides currently. However, we are currently trying to make our way," the East Java Search and Rescue Agency told AFP in a written statement.

