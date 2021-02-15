At least 60 people have died after a passenger barge carrying more than 700 people became shipwrecked on the Congo River at night in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The country's Humanitarian Affairs Minister Steve Mbikayi said on Monday that some 300 survivors have been found near the scene of the accident in Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the country, but another 240 remained unaccounted for.

"We sympathise with the families of the victims and we demand sanctions against all those responsible for the transport sector," Mbikayi said.

The boat involved was called a "baleiniere" or "whaler" – a commonly-used flat-bottomed vessel between 15 to 30 metres long by two to six metres wide.

It was headed for Mbandaka, the capital of DRC's Equateur province, around 700 km from Kinshasa.

Deadly boat accidents are common in DRC, which has few tarred roads across its vast, forested interior and where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.

For most people, the Congo River and its tributaries are the only means of travelling long distances.

