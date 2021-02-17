For a rich and powerful Saudi prince who is used to being the centre of attention and fawned over as he sits in his fabulously opulent palaces, it is likely that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s teeth were grinding when he received word last night that he was being “downgraded” by US President Joe Biden.

The announcement from the White House made it clear that it intended to “recalibrate” its relationship with Saudi Arabia and, in future, high level diplomacy would be conducted “counterpart-to-counterpart”.

“The President’s counterpart is King Salman and I expect at an appropriate time he will have a conversation with him,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said with a tone of finality.

Meanwhile, the crown prince, better known by the initials MBS, could expect to deal with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he currently holds the Saudi portfolio of defence minister, a significant snub considering the all-access pass he enjoyed under the Trump administration.

MBS’ ‘vision’ has made him a pariah

Of course, Biden slapping down MBS comes off the back of his frequent attacks on Saudi Arabia during his election campaign as a way of showing that he would be different to Trump and would take America down a more “principled” diplomatic route than his predecessor.

Teaming up with neighbouring UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, MBS’ vision for the region was a total modernisation but without any democratisation. MBS and his allies wanted to reshape the Middle East into a westernised clique of powerful monarchies and sheikhdoms, even eschewing the native Arabic language and preferring English when naming new vanity projects such as MBS’ ambitious “The Line” megacity.

While MBS remains deeply popular in Saudi itself as he is seen as being the driving force behind a radical shift away from the conservative values the Kingdom became renowned for, internationally he has become somewhat of a pariah.

MBS has been repeatedly linked to the murder of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Everyone from the CIA to the UN laid blame on figures close to the prince, and there seems to be little chance that they would have dared to act without his express approval.

While championing a vision of secular westernisation at home which has earned him accolades amongst some of his subjects, MBS simultaneously arrested women’s rights activists who called for various freedoms from women being able to drive to not needing the permission of male guardians to conduct their affairs. He was also behind a crackdown on religious scholars such as Salman al Awdah, Omar al Muqbil, and others, simply for criticising Riyadh’s drive against Islamic values.

Perhaps most devastating of all is his military misadventure in Yemen. It is absolutely fair to say that MBS was not the architect of the Yemen war. The Houthi rebels, who only make up some 15 percent of the country, triggered the conflict by subverting the will of the Arab Spring, taking direction from Iran, and invading the capital Sanaa in 2014. It was obvious that Riyadh would not tolerate one of Tehran’s allies on its southern border in Yemen while another proxy controlled its northern border with Iraq.