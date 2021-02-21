WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian military plane crash kills all on board
All seven personnel on board died after the plane crashed due to engine failure near Abuja airport, air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said.
Nigerian military plane crash kills all on board
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria on February 21, 2021. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 21, 2021

A small Nigerian air force passenger plane has crashed just outside Abuja airport due to engine failure, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," said air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement.

The Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said. 

READ MORE:Nigerians celebrate 60 years of independence with sadness and hope

RECOMMENDED

The city of Minna lies about 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of Abuja.

In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the airplane.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by. 

The smell of burning chemicals lingered in the air but no fire or smoke were visible, a witness said.

READ MORE:Nigeria has become an e-waste dumpsite for Europe, US and Asia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates