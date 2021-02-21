A small Nigerian air force passenger plane has crashed just outside Abuja airport due to engine failure, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," said air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement.

The Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said.

