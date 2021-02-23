Greece, in clear violation of a fundamental principle of the asylum law, pushed over 80,000 refugees back to Turkey in the last three years, the Turkish deputy foreign minister has said.

Delivering a speech at the Human Trafficking and Refugee Law seminar organised by Turkey's Justice Academy, a state body that trains prosecutors and judges, Yavuz Selim Kiran stressed the significance of international and regional cooperation in providing decent conditions for refugees.

"However, some countries do not hesitate to violate the essential principles of international law. We regretfully see that one of the fundamental principles of the refugee law, the principle of non-refoulement, is violated. In the last three years, Greece pushed back over 80,000 refugees back to our country," Kiran said.

Drawing attention to Turkey shouldering the responsibility in the recent humanitarian crisis that led to an inflow of refugees, Kiran said, "Turkey is the country hosting the most refugees in the world. Currently, over 4 million refugees, including around 3.6 million from Syria, live in Turkey."

"Turkey also provides much-needed humanitarian aid to around a total of 9 million Syrian refugees in the country and internally displaced people in Syria," he added.

Kiran said, "I want to underline a point here. We are mobilising all our resources not only to open the doors to those who escape from oppression and persecution but also to improve the living conditions of these people."

"Turkey has spent over $40 billion only for Syrian refugees," he added.

Drawing attention to the fact that the humanitarian crisis in Syria is a global issue, Kiran said, "Neighbouring countries cannot be left alone to bear the full burden of this crisis.

In this regard, we reiterate our call to the international community for fair burden-sharing. We say that the needs of refugees can only be met permanently through international cooperation. Unfortunately, we cannot say that these calls have received sufficient response until today," he added.

EU's double-standard

Turkey’s president has also criticised the EU’s double standard of supporting Greece on the issue of migrants but not sharing responsibility for 4 million refugees hosted by Turkey.

“While the EU gives Greece €3 billion ($3.65 billion) for 100,000 refugees, it did not shoulder its responsibility for 4 million refugees in Turkey,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a migration conference at a university in Turkey’s Izmir province.

An amount of €6 billion ($7.3 billion) in support to be allocated to Turkey under a March 2016 agreement is still not fully released, he said.

He added that refugees along the Turkish-Greek border have been openly persecuted by Greek security forces, resulting in shameful scenes.