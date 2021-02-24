Thirteen people have died in attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo region of Beni, local officials and experts have said, blaming a notorious militia called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

ADF men attacked the village of Kisima late on Tuesday, "leaving 11 dead," said Bozi Sindiwako, the chief official for the Rwenzori area in North Kivu province.

That toll was confirmed by US-based monitoring group, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST).

The army also said there was an attack, without giving the number of casualties.

"Clean-up operations continue in the area," Beni army spokesperson Antony Mwalushay said.

In a separate attack overnight, two people, a civilian and a soldier, were killed in the North Kivu city of Oicha, its mayor Nicolas Kikuku said. He added that an ADF fighter was also killed.

The new deaths bring the number of civilians killed by armed groups in Beni since November 2019 to at least 1,013, KST told AFP.

In late 2019 the Congo army began a campaign to eliminate the ADF, which originated as an Ugandan militia that has been operating in the vast country since the 1990s.

The ADF responded with a series of retaliatory massacres of civilians.

Unrest continues