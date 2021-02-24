White actor Harry Shearer is stepping back from voicing the black Dr. Hibbert on "The Simpsons" after more than 30 years.

While some fans are mourning his departure, the latest white actor to think better of playing non-white parts, others are shocked and surprised that Springfield's favourite medical professional was as white as his lab coat.

We look at how Hollywood is realising that black voices matter:

'The Simpsons'

Dr. Hibbert is only one of several characters of colour on "The Simpsons" to have been voiced for decades by white actors including his wife Bernice, Homer's nuclear plant colleague Carlton Carlson and of course, Apu, the Indian-American convenience store owner.

Hank Azaria's heavily-accented caricature of the grocer came under sharp scrutiny after comedian Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" fingered the performance as offensive.

Azaria finally quit the role last year, saying that continuing to play him "just didn't feel right."

Dr. Hibbert is now being played by Kevin Michael Richardson, while Carlson has been recast with another black actor Alex Desert.

'Aladdin' to 'Pocahontas'

Disney's "Aladdin" is one of the industry's most notorious examples of whitewashing, with white actors voicing the title role, Princesse Jasmine, and the Genie in the 1992 film.

At the time, the casting passed more or less unnoticed.

But Disney caused much more controversy when its live action film version in 2018 saw extras "browned up" with makeup to appear more Arab.