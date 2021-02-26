Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony where he will serve out his jail sentence, the head of Russia's prison service said.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent was this month sentenced to two years and six months in a penal colony for breaching parole terms while he recovering in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning.

"He has been transferred to where he is supposed to be under the court ruling," state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, the head of the Federal Prison Service, as saying.

Kalashnikov did not disclose the name of the prison but insisted that Navalny would serve his sentence in "absolutely normal conditions".

"I guarantee that there exists no threat to his life and health," he added.

Last week the European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to release Navalny, saying his life was in danger in prison, but Moscow swiftly rejected the call.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Prison Service said she could not provide further details and was not at liberty to release personal data about convicts.

Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev told AFP on Friday he was still unaware of his client's whereabouts.

Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov said the opposition politician's family has not been informed of his whereabouts, expressing concern over lack of transparency.

Eva Merkacheva, a member of Moscow's public commission that monitors detainees' human rights, said she was confident Navalny had been sent to a penal colony.

"There are just no other options," she said, adding by law the opposition politician should serve his sentence in a prison not far from the capital.

Navalny spent months recovering in Germany from the attack with nerve agent Novichok that saw him fall ill on a flight in Siberia in August. Russia has denied involvement.

He was immediately arrested on return to Moscow in mid-January, and Amnesty International declared Navalny a prisoner of conscience.

This week the London-based activist group said it no longer recognised Navalny as a prisoner of conscience because of past "advocacy of hatred" comments, although it vowed to still push for his release.

Amnesty's decision sparked an outcry among Navalny supporters.

On Thursday, prominent Russian pranksters said they tricked top Amnesty directors into admitting that their decision to rescind Navalny's status of prisoner of conscience "has done a lot of damage."

Looming EU sanctions

Russia has denied involvement but Navalny has said it was ordered by Putin.

