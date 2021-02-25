Thursday, February 25, 2021

Brazil Covid-19 death toll passes a quarter million

Brazil's Covid-19 outbreak has killed 251,498 people, the Health Ministry reported, as it reported 1,541 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country a year ago.

With 65,998 new cases of coronavirus, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Brazil said it is facing a new stage of the coronavirus pandemic with mutated variants of the virus that are three times more contagious, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said, as the country hit a quarter of a million deaths.

Pazuello said the government has distributed between 13 million and 14 million vaccine doses and plans to have inoculated half of the country's 210 million population by midyear.

Brazil is negotiating to buy all the vaccines it can, and Congress is looking at legislation to allow the government to buy shots from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen subsidiary.

Kenya says first batch of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in March

Kenya's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the first week of March, the presidency said, with healthcare workers, frontline workers and vulnerable population groups to be given priority.

"Cabinet ratified the distribution framework for the vaccines; with first priority being given to Health Care Workers, Frontline Workers including Security Personnel and Teachers, vulnerable persons and groups and Hospitality Sector Workers," the presidency said in a press release.

EU regulator issues guidance on variant-modified Covid-19 vaccines

Europe's medicines regulator has said initial data indicated some coronavirus variants may have an impact on the level of protection by vaccines and issued guidance to Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers planning to modify their shots.

CureVac says preliminary trials show vaccine effective against variants

CureVac chief Franz-Werner Haas has said that preliminary trials on animals of the company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate show it is effective against the UK and South African variants.

Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.

He also said that the company expected its vaccine to be approved in the European Union by June.

First vaccines arrive in Honduras from Israel

Honduras has received its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Israel, Honduran Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said.

Britain reports 323 virus deaths

Britain has reported 323 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, a fall from the 442 reported a day earlier, according to government data.

It reported 9,985 new cases compared to 9,938 on Wednesday, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to 18,691,835.

AstraZeneca CEO 'confident' virus vaccine yield will increase in Q2

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot has said he is "confident" yields in its Covid-19 vaccine will increase in the second quarter, as the company aims to boost European Union supplies after big cuts in the first three months of the year.

Soriot said the company aims to deliver doses from its international network, including the United States, so that it can meet volumes originally agreed in its deal with the European Union signed last year.

Lower-than-expected yields — the amount of vaccine that can be made from base ingredients — at its factories hurt output in the first three months, he said.

Long Covid should be 'clear priority' for authorities – WHO

The World Health Organization urged national authorities to make a priority of understanding the consequences of long-term coronavirus infections to help those suffering from worrying symptoms after many months.

"It's a clear priority for WHO, and of the utmost importance. It should be for every health authority," Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe, told a press conference.

While some studies have begun to shed light on the illness, it is still unclear why some patients with Covid-19 continue to show symptoms for months, including tiredness, brain fog, and cardiac and neurological disorders.

"The burden is real and it is significant. About one in 10 Covid-19 sufferers remain unwell after 12 weeks, and many for much longer," Kluge said.

EU leaders seek ways to speed up vaccine rollout in race against variants

European Union leaders have met to find ways to speed up the production and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in a race against the emergence of new variants that some fear could bring a third wave of the pandemic to the continent.

They will seek to balance restrictions to stop the spread of infections and keeping borders open to ensure the smooth flow of goods and services across the single market.

The 27 national leaders will also discuss vaccine certificates, which the EU's southern members like Spain hope would unlock their vital tourism sectors this summer. But France, Germany and Belgium are concerned about the reactions of those who must wait longer or refuse their anti-Covid shots.

Bahrain first to approve Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain has approved Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first country to do so, the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) said.

The small Gulf state already offers citizens and residents free of charge four vaccines: the Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V.

NHRA said the vaccine was for groups at greater risk of developing complications from the virus, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Swedish vaccine coordinator says was told AstraZeneca will be able to deliver 150M doses to EU in Q2

Sweden's vaccine coordinator has said that according to current information, AstraZeneca will be able to deliver 150 million doses of vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter, as previously communicated.

"It's still lower than the original contract. We're not entirely happy but they are trying to find new volumes and we think that is very good," Swedish vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom told a news conference.

Swedes vaccinated with two Covid doses can start seeing relatives again

Swedes living at nursing homes can start seeing relatives again two weeks after having received two vaccine doses, the government has said.

"When they have, they can start hugging their grandchildren again," Lena Hallengren, minister for health and social affairs, told a news conference.

She said it was too early to say when broader restrictions could be lifted.

The spread of the virus in Sweden has accelerated in recent weeks and the Health Agency has warned of a possible third wave.

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, Kyodo news agency reported.

The five prefectures where the emergency virus pandemic measures will be lifted are Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu, Kyodo said, citing government sources.

Hungary expects 1M doses of Sinopharm's vaccine in March and April in total

Hungary expects to get 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine in March and April in total, with 3.5 million more doses arriving in May, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Hungary started inoculating people with Sinopharm's vaccine on Wednesday after receiving its first shipment of 550,000 doses last week, making it the first country in the European Union to use a Chinese vaccine.

Croatia reopens terraces of bars, restaurants, but calls for caution

Croatia has said bars and restaurants can reopen outdoor terraces next week after a more than three-month closure due to the pandemic, despite a small rise in the number of daily infections over the seven days.

The small southeast European country reported some 4,500 new daily cases three months ago but that number has since fallen to several hundred a day.

The country reported 544 new cases, somewhat more than the 365 of a week ago.

South Africa aims to vaccinate one million by end of March

South Africa is targeting an ambitious plan to vaccinate one million people against Covid-19 by the end of March after a late start to its inoculation campaign, the country's health minister said.

So far around 32,000 healthcare workers have received vaccinations developed by US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson since February 17, when the rollout began with a first batch of 80,000 doses.

The country, which was slow to join in the global jostle for vaccines, hopes to take delivery of another 500,000 doses from Johnson & Johnson in the coming days.

UK lowers Covid-19 alert level

Britain has lowered the country's virus alert level down one notch from the highest possible, saying a fall in cases had reduced the threat to the state-run National Health Service.

Since January, the country has been at the highest level 5, indicating a "material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed" and a need for "extremely strict" social distancing.

It is now moving to level 4, indicating a "high or rising level of transmission" with enforced social distancing.

Italian region asks for more vaccines

Italy’s northern Lombardy region has asked the national government to send more vaccines to help stem the surge of new cases that are taxing the hospital system in the province of Brescia.

Brescia, with a population of around 1.2 million, has seen its daily caseload go from the mid-100s at the start of February to 901 on Wednesday. Some of the clusters of cases are traced to the British variant. Doctors say the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients has gone from an average of 200 to 300.

The region’s governor, Attilio Fontana, says he told the health minister during a call that Lombardy needed an “immediate delivery (of vaccines) in the territory where the virus is growing.”

Yellen urges G20 to 'go big' with pandemic stimulus

The world's most advanced nations must work in unison both to continue spending to boost the pandemic recovery, and help poor nations acquire Covid-19 vaccines, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"No one nation alone can declare victory over these crises," Yellen said in a letter to G20 finance officials meeting virtually. "This is a moment made for action and for multilateralism."

In the battle to help the global economy recover from the crisis, "our first task must be stopping the virus" with worldwide immunisation, she said.

Covid sparking 'oxygen emergency' – UN

The Covid-19 pandemic has left an already strained medical oxygen supply gasping for breath, with the UN and its partners warning on Thursday that $1.6 billion was needed to address the global emergency.

Covid-19 has put massive pressure on health systems around the world, and in particular in poorer countries, where many hospitals have faced oxygen shortages.

China approves two more domestic virus vaccines

China's drug authority has said it had approved two more virus vaccines made by domestic companies for public use.

The vaccines made by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Sinopharm were given conditional approvals after they were found protective against Covid-19, said the National Medical Products Administration.

Conditional approvals help to speed emergency drugs to market in cases when clinical trials are yet to meet normal standards but indicate therapies will work.

Syria health workers to get jabs from next week

Syria will start giving coronavirus vaccines to its vital healthcare workers across the war-ravaged country from next week, a government minister said.

Health Minister Hasan al Ghabbash, who announced the Covid-19 vaccination drive at a news conference carried by state news agency SANA, did not specify the brand, source or quantity of the jabs.

"The vaccination of medical cadres will start next week ... to prevent them from getting infected," SANA said, citing the minister.

The pro-regime Al Watan newspaper said Syria had received 5,000 doses – enough to cover 2,500 healthcare workers – and that they were manufactured in China.

Czechs fear pandemic inactivity swells child obesity

Dana Gavrinevova, a sports teacher at a Prague secondary school, has watched in horror as her students have piled on weight after coronavirus restrictions required them to adopt distance learning.

Experts in the Czech Republic as in many other countries are on alert over growing evidence that the practice may turn childhood obesity into a norm.

Czech schools have been closed since last autumn, and the country recently became the world's leader in terms of the rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people.

Pfizer to test third dose, tweaked vaccine to target S African strain

Pfizer and BioNTech has said they are studying adding a third dose to their vaccine regime and testing a new version targeting the South African variant of the coronavirus.

As countries around the world rush to vaccinate people, concerns have risen that more transmissible variants such as the one first detected in South Africa or another in Britain are more resistant to existing vaccines.

In one study, the US and German pharmaceutical firms said they would look at what happens when people are given a third dose of their two-shot vaccine, six to 12 months after the booster.

Finland tightens virus curbs as cases rise

Finland plans to drastically tighten its restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, closing bars and restaurants for three weeks starting March 8 in areas where cases are rising, the government said.

Students in grades seven to nine will move to distance learning, joining upper secondary schools and universities already doing so, and gatherings will be limited to six people in affected areas, including the capital Helsinki.

"If we wait too long, the situation will get so bad that it will be too late to stop the disease from progressing," Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters.

Sierra Leone to receive 200,000 virus vaccine doses

Sierra Leone will receive 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made virus vaccine Sinopharm, the health ministry said.