Israel has administered at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot to 50 percent of its 9.29 million population, while 35 percent have received the full two-dose course.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's Friday count includes East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that began on December 19, as part of the 9.3 million population. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza are not part of the Israeli campaign.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to vaccinate all Israelis over the age of 16 by the end of March, when he is up for re-election. He says that would allow for a post-pandemic reopening of the country in April.

Vaccine diplomacy

After determining that Israel has “more than enough” vaccines for its own population, Netanyahu said he personally decided to share what he called a symbolic number of doses with some of Israel’s allies.

His comments came at a time when Israel faces international criticism for not doing more to share its vast stockpile of vaccines with the Palestinians.

He said it was done “in return for things we have already received, through many contacts in various areas that I will not detail here,” Netanyahu said. “I think it absolutely buys goodwill.”

However, the country later halted its plan to distribute surplus vaccines as authorities examine whether it was in Netanyahu's authority to order the move, the justice ministry said on Thursday.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz claimed that while the decision to give vaccines to the Palestinian Authority followed "due process" and was in Israel's medical interests, "supplying vaccines to other countries was never broached in relevant forums."

Centrist Gantz said the policy was pushed through without the required consultation and was, therefore, "against the law." The issue must first be discussed by the security cabinet, he added.

“As the occupying power, Israel is responsible for the health of all the people under its control,” tweeted US Sen Bernie Sanders. “It is outrageous that Netanyahu would use spare vaccines to reward his foreign allies while so many Palestinians in the occupied territories are still waiting.”

In a bid to achieve its ambitious vaccination target, Israel reportedly paid Pfizer 40 percent more per dose than did the US or any country in the European Union. It will trade medical data about the drive to Pfizer in return for a consistent supply of doses. Both moves were criticised for potentially crossing ethical and privacy boundaries.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said a total of roughly 100,000 Moderna vaccines was to be shipped to some 15 allies.

The Czech Republic, which plans to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem next month, said on Tuesday it had received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Jewish state.

The list included Honduras, Guatemala, Hungary and Uganda, countries that have recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or expressed interest in opening diplomatic offices there following the Trump administration’s move of the US Embassy to the city in 2018.

Chad, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2019, Mauritania, which is believed to be on the cusp of restoring relations, and several other African countries that have close security ties with Israel, including Ethiopia and Kenya, also appeared on the list.

Israel even promised to buy tens of thousands of doses on behalf of the Syrian government, a longtime foe, in exchange for the return of an Israeli civilian detained in Syria.

Asked about Netanyahu using their vaccines as a diplomatic tool, Moderna declined to comment.

Palestinians left out

Over 4.4 million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israel has delivered just 2,000 Moderna doses to the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority to inoculate West Bank medical workers.

The Palestinians on their own have struggled to procure vaccines.

The Palestinian Authority received 10,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, while a rival of President Mahmoud Abbas this week delivered an additional 20,000 Sputnik vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza after arranging delivery from the United Arab Emirates.

Together, these vaccines will cover just a tiny fraction of the millions of Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority has said it expects to receive more vaccines through the World Health Organization’s Covax program and other deals, but it remains unclear when the medicines will arrive.