Saudi Arabia has said it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province, the latest in a series of airborne assaults it has blamed on Yemen’s rebel Houthis.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen’s years-long war announced the Iran-allied Houthis had launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan on Saturday, with a number of other drones being monitored.

No casualties or damages were initially reported. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The attack comes amid sharply rising tensions in the Middle East, a day after a mysterious explosion struck an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

That blast renewed concerns about ship security in the strategic waterways that saw a spate of suspected Iranian attacks on oil tankers in 2019.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Yemeni captives share five-year nightmare in Houthi prisons

'Stay alert'

The state-owned Al Ekhbariya TV posted footage of what appeared to be explosions in the air over Riyadh.

Social media users also posted videos, with some showing residents shrieking as they watched the fiery blast streaking the night sky, which appeared to be the kingdom’s US Patriot missile batteries intercepting the ballistic missile.

AFP correspondents and residents of the Saudi capital reported hearing multiple loud explosions.

Colonel Turki al Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said the Houthis were trying in “a systematic and deliberate way to target civilians.”

The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans, calling on them to “stay alert in case of additional future attacks.”

READ MORE: Yemen's Houthi rebels move to seize Marib region

Intercepted drones

Separately, the coalition said it intercepted four Houthi drones targeting the kingdom's southern region — two on the garrison city of Khamis Mushait, and one each on Jizan city and another unspecified location.

The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility for any of the attacks.