At least 10 rockets have targeted a military base in western Anbar province that hosts Iraqi and US-led coalition troops.

The rockets struck Ain al Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 am [local time], coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said on Wednesday.

Iraqi and Western security sources say a civilian contractor with the US-led coalition in Iraq died of a heart attack during the attack.

The sources could not confirm the contractor's nationality and the US-led coalition did not respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately known if there were any more casualties.

US strike on Iran-aligned militia

It was the first attack since the US struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

The US strike was in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the airport in the city of Irbil in northern Iraq.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a "proportionate military response" taken after consulting coalition partners.

Marotto said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into Wednesday's attack.

Wednesday's attack comes two days before Pope Francis' is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and in the northern city of Erbil.

