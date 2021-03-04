The US House of Representatives have passed a bill banning controversial police tactics and easing the way for lawsuits against officers violating suspects' constitutional rights, although the measure's Senate prospects were uncertain.

Democrats pushed the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" on Wednesday through the House by a vote of 220-212, with the support of only one Republican, just days before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin goes on trial on a state murder charge in the death of Floyd last year.

Floyd, 46, an Black man, died when he was detained with Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes. His killing sparked weeks of nationwide and global protests, many of which were led by Black Lives Matter activists.

"How many more people have to die, how many more people have to be brutalized on videotape" before police reforms become law, asked Democratic Representative Karen Bass, who wrote the legislation with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

She said the bill would hold police "accountable" when constitutional rights are violated but would also support local law enforcement by fostering improvements in community policing, especially for minority neighbourhoods.

"My city is not an outlier, but rather an example of the inequalities our country has struggled with for centuries," said Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, who represents the Minneapolis area near where Floyd died.

She asked her colleagues if they would "have the moral courage to pursue justice and secure meaningful change?"

READ MORE: US House to vote on police reform bill a month after Floyd's death

READ MORE:Brother of George Floyd urges UN probe into US racism, violence

Bill changes 'qualified immunity' for police