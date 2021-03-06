WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead as car bomb targets restaurant in Somalia's Mogadishu
The blast occurred at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port, witnesses said. At least 20 people have died.
Several dead as car bomb targets restaurant in Somalia's Mogadishu
People assist an injured person outside Madina Hospital after a blast at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 5, 2021. / Reuters
By Halil Sumerkan, Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 6, 2021

At least 20 people have been killed and 30 wounded by a suicide car bomb just outside a restaurant near the port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu late on Friday, an emergency services official said.

The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported.

"So far we have carried 20 dead people and 30 injured from the blast scene," Dr. Abdulkadir Aden, founder of AAMIN Ambulance services told Reuters.

The blast occurred at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port, witnesses said.

READ MORE:Several killed in Somalia after militants storm prison

Somali Information Ministry spokesperson Ismael Mukhtaar Omar said in a statement on Twitter: “A car bomb has exploded outside the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port city of Mogadishu. Reports from Hamarjajab district in Benadir region say that there were casualties as a result of the blast.”

RECOMMENDED

"A speeding car exploded at Luul Yemeni restaurant. I was going to the restaurant but ran back when the blast shook and covered the area with smoke," resident Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives near the site, told Reuters.

Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

But Somalia-based Al Qaeda-affiliated group Al Shabab had claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in the country.

READ MORE:What’s happening in Somalia?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents