On March 1, a leaked letter was revealed where Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita advised that all government offices end relations with the German embassy in the capital Rabat, alongside other German political and cultural organisations.

This came in spite of considerable ties between the two countries. In December 2020, Morocco received $1.57 billion in financial support from Germany, earmarked for bank loans for entrepreneurs, fiscal reform, Covid-19 aid and renewable energy investments.

The discord between the two countries is rooted in substantial disagreements and differences.

Here are the top 5 reasons behind Morocco’s move.

1. Western Sahara

Control of the Western Sahara is one of Morocco’s top foreign policy priorities. In December 2020, former US President Donald Trump recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara after it normalised ties with Israel.

The EU pushed back on the declaration, citing a previous UN resolution affirming the Western Saharan right to self-determination. Germany led this charge from the EU to the UN, by calling a closed-door UN Security Council meeting, and requesting the US to “act within the framework of international law.”

This tension was exacerbated recently when a German parliament in its state of Bremen raised the flag of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the Western Saharan independence movement's self-declared territory. On the parliament’s Facebook page, parliamentarians said they raised the flag to recognise 45 years since the Western Saharan Republic was founded.

For Morocco, these actions came as a surprise at a time when it simply wanted Germany’s recognition of Trump’s measures.

This is not the first time Morocco has taken severe diplomatic measures over the Western Sahara. In 2018, Morocco suspended diplomatic relations with Iran in response to their support for the Polisario Front, an independence movement that holds substantial territory in the Western Sahara. It also expelled at least 70 UN staff members from the country in 2016, after former Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon called Morocco’s control of the Western Sahara “an occupation”.

2. Provocations

A recent report by Transparency International, based in Berlin, also upset the Moroccan government. Released in February 2021, the report states that Morocco has "a severe and systemic level of corruption" only made worse by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The report was aired on German TV, where it also cited human rights abuses in Morocco.

The statements were seen as provocative, fuelled by a “biased pro-separatist” stance on the disputed Western Sahara.

3. Resources