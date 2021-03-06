Orchestra music has enveloped the streets of a Venezuelan city every time a truck carrying musicians has made its way through traffic for the past year, capturing the attention of drivers and passers-by who take photos and stare at the vehicle.

The live performance is an effort to give people some small respite from the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships.

One hot afternoon this week, the musicians climbed on the truck’s platform, and wearing facemasks, began to play as they traveled around Barquisimeto, a city west of the capital, Caracas. Their instruments included a cello, violins and even a Steinway & Sons grand piano.

“Music beyond entertaining us, it can transform us, it can heal, it can alleviate emotions,” said Jose Agustin Sanchez, a Venezuelan pianist, composer and conductor who came up with the initiative.

Before the show began, Sanchez reminded the musicians that their upcoming performance was a “musical disinfection” that might provoke in them and their audience a range of emotions. He told them to be ready to get yelled at but also to see someone clap and cry.

Open air show

The tour began outside a school of medicine next to a hospital.

Sanchez conducted the mobile orchestra from his piano as the musicians sweated under the midday sun. The orchestra performed for hours many of his melodies, which he wrote while serving as resident composer of the Caracas Municipal Symphony Orchestra.