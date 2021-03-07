The cycling season has gotten serious as the eight-day mini-tour Paris-Nice begins featuring World No.1 Primoz Roglic and sub-plots galore.

Paris-Nice tries to roll all the challenges of a Grand Tour into eight testing stages and is an early marker of who is hot and who is not and Roglic, a first time competitor, is also on his first race of the season on Sunday.

Roglic has done no racing so far in 2021 but was in upbeat mood on the eve of the event.

"I want to show the best of myself this season, and the altitude training has done me good," said the 31-year-old, freshly arrived from a training camp in Tenerife.

Jumbo Sports director Grischa Niermann stated his aim in clear terms: "We are going for the win with Roglic."

British outfit Ineos are likely to mount a serious challenge after being forced onto the back foot by Roglic's Jumbo for much of 2020.

The British outfit go into the race with two potential team leaders in Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart and new recruit Richie Porte, winner of Paris-Nice in 2013 and 2015.

In the mix

Geoghegan Hart raced Paris-Nice in 2019 when Egan Bernal won before going on to clinch the Tour de France.

"It will be difficult to emulate that but we come in with a super, super strong and balanced team and I think we can be competitive every day," the 25-year-old Londoner said on Saturday.

"I want to try and be up there in the mix," the Giro champion said.

Three stages