Libya's designated interim prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh has said the Turkish-Libyan maritime agreement in the eastern Mediterranean is in the interest of his country.

This came in response to a question about the agreement in a parliament session held in Sirte for a vote of confidence on the new interim government led by Dbeibeh.

"The Libyan-Turkish agreement in the eastern Mediterranean is in the interest of the state of Libya," Dbeibeh said, adding, "Libya has gained a fine share of its right to [natural] gas" after the agreement.

On November 27, 2019, the internationally recognised Libyan government signed a security cooperation agreement and demarcation of a maritime border with Turkey.

Dbeibeh arrived in Sirte on Monday to present his ministerial outline to the House of Representatives, which included 26 ministerial portfolios, in addition to six state ministers.

Government vote looms

Libya's PM Dbeibeh, urged the long-divided parliament to back his proposed unity government as it prepared for a confidence vote.

The vote could take place on Tuesday, the deputy parliament speaker said, though an official speaking anonymously said intense talks continued and it may be delayed.

The parliament, which split between western and eastern factions along with most state institutions as the country fractured soon after the 2014 election, is meeting for the first time in years for the session in the frontline city of Sirte.