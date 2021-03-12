There was a dizzying array of pomp, ceremony, and symbolism surrounding Pope Francis’ historic visit to Iraq, a land ravaged by almost continuous war for almost half a century and presided over by one of the most kleptocratic and violently sectarian political system in the world today.

Of course, the hope was that the Pope’s visit would herald a new beginning for Iraq, allowing not only the heavily depleted indigenous Christian population to begin to heal, but as a wider message of peace and reconciliation in Iraq.

That was a week ago. The Pope’s vestments from the trip have barely been laundered and already Iraq’s broken system is back in full force, stamping out hope and lives with equal gusto now that it has been given a fresh lick of paint by a high-profile papal visit.

A missed opportunity for accountability

But no matter how much effort is expended in refurbishing Iraq’s global image as a failed state, it has proven impossible to paper over the cracks. Indeed, they have now become more like gaping gashes, gushing forth with the blood and tears of the innocents who have been trampled beneath the sheer weight of the system.

Although many Iraqis were cynical about the long-term impact of Pope Francis’ visit, it is fair to say that an equally large number of them had high hopes that the pontiff would raise their plight not only with Iraq’s leaders but by publicly mentioning them in his speeches that would be broadcast to the world.

This would have put the Iraqi authorities and their allied Shia militias under the intense glare of international scrutiny. Instead, the Pope gave more general messages of hope and peace, calling on Iraqis to come together and to move forward.

While that is not in itself a bad thing, it was certainly a missed opportunity for the many Iraqis who are languishing in what can only be described as prison camps for the crime of being related to a Daesh member, or the Iraqis who have faced closures of their internally displaced refugee camps, or the Iraqis rummaging through what is left of their decimated cities that have not been rebuilt almost four years on since Daesh’s defeat in 2017 despite numerous promises from the federal government in Baghdad and the international community.

In fact, Pope Francis led a prayer and gave a speech from within the ruins of Mosul, one of Iraq’s largest, most populous, and most historically significant cities. No surprises, then, that Mosul is a Sunni Arab city that has been utterly neglected by the sectarian and Iran-backed Shia dominated government in an act that can only be described as collective punishment due to their religious affiliations.

Even the trees that were planted for the purposes of beautifying the city for the papal visit were shown no mercy and were immediately uprooted the second the Pope had left.

After the fall of Mosul to Daesh forces in 2014, an Iraqi parliamentary probe found that the virulently sectarian Nouri al-Maliki, former prime minister and well-known Iranian stooge, was responsible for the fall of this most important city due to his policies and wilful neglect.